Stahl to host 48 Hours Investigates
Veteran CBS anchor Lesley Stahl will add to her duties the anchor job at
48 Hours Investigates, which will premiere with Stahl Friday, Sept.
27, at 8 p.m. EST.
Stahl will also continue to anchor 60 Minutes, CBS News president
Andrew Heyward said.
Stahl replaces CBS News anchor Dan Rather on 48 Hours Investigates.
Rather has anchored the show since it debuted in 1988.
Rather will devote more time to 60 Minutes II and the CBS Evening
News, Heyward said.
The award-winning 48 Hours is the third-longest-running prime time
program on TV, according to CBS. It is entering its 16th
season.
