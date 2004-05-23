Stahl-Free 48 Hours

When CBS announced that 48 Hours Mysteries would return next fall, it didn’t say that the show would be sans Leslie Stahl as anchor.



When the newsmag begins its new season, it will be anchorless. “We wanted the show to be structured less like a traditional newsmagazine,” says Executive Producer Susan Zirinsky. “It’s one way we stand out from the pack.”

CBS News insiders say Stahl isn’t happy that her 48 Hours gig is gone, although her 60 Minutes status is secure. Zirinsky, who handpicked Stahl, wants her to continue to contribute to 48 Hours.

“Leslie is great,” says Zirinsky. “I hope there are things we can work out.”