The Staggering Cost of Copyright Theft

Nearly 170 years ago, in Democracy in

America, the Frenchman Alexis de Tocqueville wrote, “The

sovereignty of the people and the liberty of the press may be looked on as

correlative institutions.” Put more simply: You can't have a free people

without a free press. And, as Thomas Jefferson pointed out, you can't have a

free people without having an informed

people.

That is why, as a news organization, we are alarmed at the flood of

subpoenas that government at all levels is serving on journalists, including

some of our own. If the current legal climate has a chilling effect on

newsgathering, the consequences are serious—and could not come at a worse

time.

There is another part of the Constitution that applies to creative

expression, along with the First Amendment: It is Article 1, Section 8—the

Copyright Clause—which authorizes Congress to grant to “authors and

inventors the exclusive right to their respective writings and discoveries.”

Congress has consistently enforced this for more than 200 years.

It has survived the high-speed printing press, the telegraph, the video

recorder, and even the invention of xerography, which represents the

ultimate test of Congress's will to apply

the full measure of copyright laws. Think about it: It's a machine called …

the copier. And copyright law survived.

Today, this constitutional protection is under enormous pressure and

requires our vigilant attention.

At NBC Universal, we are eager to roll out new digital, on-demand

services. We would like nothing more than to make accessing video as easy as

Apple's iPod has made accessing music. But the experience of the recording

industry—decimated by illegal downloads—teaches an important lesson: If the

technology isn't managed properly, it has the power to do a lot of damage, by

facilitating theft, not commerce.

The costs of not getting this right are huge. Copyright industries such

as television, motion pictures, publishing, and software, whose capital is

almost entirely composed of intellectual property, constitute the nation's

largest source of exports, and 6% of our gross national product. If you include

economic sectors that support these industries or are dependent on them, the

figure doubles to 12% of GDP, or $1.25 trillion, with employment of more than

11 million Americans.

Already, the economic costs of intellectual property theft are

staggering— $250 billion a year. That's more than the combined global

revenues of the nation's top 25 media companies.

We hear repeatedly that intellectual property violations are a fair

price to pay for the advent of a new digital age. And that technological

progress demands a downgrading of the rights of creators, and a legal weakening

of copyrights and patents.

It is a mistake to think that entering this world means embracing theft.

The power of technology drives its success, not the theft of protected content.

The challenge of protecting intellectual property belongs to the core of U.S.

industries and export businesses, Had industrial America, or a military

contractor, been at the front line of this issue instead of music, IP theft

would be seen as a clear violation, and Congress would be quick to take action.

Today, all data and information is easily replicable. Anyone who has information or an idea to transmit has

a stake. Our challenge is to create rules of the road for a digital world that

encourage technological progress yet uphold the values that make commerce

possible.