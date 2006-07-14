Staff Changes at Senate Commerce

The Senate Commerce Committee has made two communications staff changes.

Joe Brenckle is the new communications director for the committee, which oversees communications issues, like the telecom bill rewrite currently awaiting a floor vote. The committee has also hired Brian Eaton as the new press assistant.

Brenckle comes from the other side of the Capitol, having most recently been with the office of Rep. Rick Renzi (R-Ariz.). Eaton had been with Senator Arlen Specter (R-Pa.).

Brenckle succeeds Aaron Saunders, who has been asked by Committee Chairman Senator Ted Stevens (R-Alaska) to join his personal office as press secretary.