Stacy Rader Named SVP, First-Run Development and Brand Extensions at CBS Media Ventures

Stacy Rader is joining CBS Media Ventures as senior VP, first-run development and brand extensions, Wendy McMahon, president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures, said Wednesday.

Based in New York, Rader will work with CBS’s senior leadership to create and coordinate CMV’s content strategy across all platforms.

“Stacy’s background as an experienced producer who has an eye toward creating compelling content, with an expertise in modernizing brands to meet audience expectations and create new business opportunities, is exactly what we were looking for as we develop new shows and look to extend our current best-in-class franchises,” McMahon said in a statement.

CMV produces and distributes such syndicated shows as Drew Barrymore, Entertainment Tonight and Hot Bench, and also distributes the libraries of Judge Judy and Dr. Phil. CMV also sells advertising in many syndicated shows that are produced and distributed by other companies. McMahon added oversight of CMV to her portfolio in August, following Steve LoCascio’s retirement after 34 years at the company.

“The syndication landscape is continuously evolving and changing, but CBS Media Ventures’ commitment to gold-standard programming remains constant,” said Rader, also in a statement. “That commitment will be top of mind in all new development. I equally look forward to building on the success of CMV’s iconic, award-winning shows with the opportunity to help expand their footprint. I come to these shows not only as a professional, but also a passionate fan and longtime viewer.”

Rader spent a dozen years at Sony Pictures Television, where she rose to executive producer and head of brand partnerships for The Good Dish, the syndicated show she also co-created and developed, as well as serving as co-executive producer and head of brand partnerships for Dr. Oz. In those roles, she was responsible for driving all brand partnerships and content creation for the shows and their digital platforms, creating successful campaigns for major brands such as WW (Weight Watchers), Daisy Brands, Beiersdorf, L’Oreal, Olay and Novo Nordisk, to name a few.

In addition to working in the syndication space, Rader served as co-executive producer of development for A+E Factual Studios-Six West Media, where she was responsible for creating programming for A&E, Lifetime, external streaming platforms and FAST channels, as well as developing new show concepts for branded partners.

Rader’s other producing credits include Food Network’s Ask Aida and syndicated shows The Tony Danza Show, The Jane Pauley Show and The Rosie O’Donnell Show.

Rader is a graduate of Penn State University, where she earned a bachelor of arts degree in film and TV production.