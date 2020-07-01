Stacey Abrams Featured in Fuse ‘Be Change’ Push

Fuse Media said it is launching new interstitial's featuring former Georgia House Member Stacey Abrams urging young viewers to support politicians and policies that protect the environment.

The interstitial's are part of Fuses “Be Heard. Be Change” initiative launched earlier this year.

"Environmental justice is an issue that is incredibly important, especially for our young, multicultural audience - with climate change disproportionately affecting people of color. Climate Power 2020's mission aligns with our commitment to use Be Change campaigns to educate, inform and empower," said Fuse Media CEO Miguel (Mike) Roggero. "As we have since the company was formed, we will continue to use our platform to encourage our viewers to hold politicians accountable and drive real change."

Abrams, a member of the board of advisors for Climate Power 2020 and founder of Fair Fight, urges viewers to speak out and share their personal stories of how client change has affected them.

The content will run in Fuse’s linear channels, Fuse.tv and its social media channels. Fuse’s Instagram account will allow people to swipe up and be brought to the Climate Power 2020 Storyteller page.

Additional vignettes featuring Abrams are being produced to run in August and will focus on voting in November.

“2020 is a make-or-break moment for climate action and environmental justice—and Fuse understands that communities of color and young people hold the power to embolden change,” said Climate Power executive director Lori Lodes. “Climate change is an important issue for young Black and Latinx voters because the climate crisis disproportionately impacts them and their families. By working together, Climate Power and Fuse will help mobilize young people to share their stories, demand action, and hold our leaders accountable.”