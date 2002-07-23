Stabenow drug amendment unlikely

The Senate is debating prescription-drug coverage for seniors, but it doesn't

appear that any provisions that would affect prescription-drug advertising on TV will

be included in a Senate-passed bill.

Last Thursday, Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) gave a speech on the Senate

floor outlining her position on prescription-drug advertising, which is that

drug companies should not be spending more on advertising than they spend on

research and development.

"I am offended when I look at the numbers, when we are seeing more on

promotion and advertising, more on the sales machine than on research and

developing new drugs, more in profits, way more in profits than R&D, and

more in compensation for those at the top," Stabenow said.

Stabenow has proposed an amendment that would limit drug companies'

advertising tax deductions to the amount they spent on research and development,

but that amendment is unlikely to appear in any Senate bill, sources said. The

Senate has stalled in its debate on prescription drugs because neither

legislative vehicle now in consideration has sufficient support.