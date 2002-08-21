Staab takes a stab at San Fran

Valari Staab has been named president and general manager of ABC-owned

KGO-TV in San Francisco, said Walter Liss, president of ABC's TV-station group, Wednesday.

Staab comes to KGO from Raleigh-Durham, N.C., where she has been president

and GM of WTVD-TV since 2001. She replaces Joe Ahern, who resigned, in San

Francisco.

Staab has been working for ABC-owned TV stations since

October 1987, when she joined WPVI-TV in Philadelphia.

She was promoted to director of creative services at the station in 1994 and

became president and GM of KFSN-TV in Fresno, Calif., in 1997,

where she worked until last year.