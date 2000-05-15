A St. Louis TV cameraman has sued Missouri Gov. Mel Carnahan and his bodyguard for roughing him up during an interview attempt at Jefferson City Airport in April. Larry Washington seeks at least $75,000 in damages. Washington, who works for ktvi (tv) St. Louis, says the incident injured his back and cost him in lost wages and medical expenses. Carnahan originally claimed he was ambushed by Washington and reporter Elliott Davis, but later changed his story and apologized after the video showed Carnahan and Sgt. Elbert Marshall of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, who was working the governor's security detail, aggressively preventing an interview. Marshall has not apologized, and state police have defended his actions as professional.