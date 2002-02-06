Spy TV returns this summer
NBC is bringing back reality series Spy TV this summer and there's a
new host on board for its second installment.
Ali Landry, who was recently named one of People Magazine's 50 Most Beautiful
People, is taking over for Michael Ian Black (Ed) as host of the hidden-camera
series.
Last summer Spy TV averaged 12.8 million viewers on NBC.
Jon deMol (Big Brother) is the Executive Producer of this `hidden
camera' series from Endemol Entertainment USA.
