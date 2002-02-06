Spy TV returns this summer

NBC is bringing back reality series Spy TV this summer and there's a

new host on board for its second installment.

Ali Landry, who was recently named one of People Magazine's 50 Most Beautiful

People, is taking over for Michael Ian Black (Ed) as host of the hidden-camera

series.

Last summer Spy TV averaged 12.8 million viewers on NBC.

Jon deMol (Big Brother) is the Executive Producer of this `hidden

camera' series from Endemol Entertainment USA.