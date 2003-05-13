SPTI brings LeGoy to Miami
Keith LeGoy, senior vice president of sales, Europe, for Sony Pictures Television International in London, has been named managing director, Latin America, based in Miami.
He succeeds Dorien Sutherland, who is leaving the company in July but will remain a consultant until that time.
