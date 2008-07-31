SPT Re-Ups Mosko Through 2012

Sony Pictures Television re-signed company president Steve Mosko to a new deal to head the studio’s television division through 2012.

The finalization of Mosko’s new deal comes on the heels of a couple of big wins for SPT. The studio just racked up 29 Emmy Award nominations, the most it has ever garnered in one year. And on the syndication side, SPT basically surprised the entire industry by winning the rights to partner with Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions on the new daytime show featuring well-known heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Mosko is also said to be lining up a gigantic offer for Jay Leno if NBC follows through on its plan to replace him with Conan O’Brien on The Tonight Show next year.

The announcement was made by Michael Lynton, chairman and CEO of SPE, and Amy Pascal, co-chairman of the studio.

“Steve has worked wonders in building up our domestic television business, and we are proud to have him continue leading Sony Pictures Television for years to come,” Lynton said. “He and the team he's built at SPT have much to be proud of given all of their success in a wide range of businesses, from new programming to long-running shows and ad sales to digital distribution.”

“It has been a real pleasure working with Steve for more than 15 years and I'm thrilled that he'll continue leading the division and delivering successes," Pascal added. "He's a charismatic leader who's really elevated our television business in the community and a team player who works closely with the various divisions in the company. We're also grateful for everything Steve's done for the community in which we live, from hosting our annual holiday party for children in need to organizing internship programs to introduce talented young people to our business.”

In addition to the studio that produces shows ranging from Wheel of Fortune to Damages, Mosko’s oversight also includes the GSN cable network, FEARnet and Crackle.com.

After a background in the station business, he joined Sony in 1992 as a vice president of the Western region for Columbia TriStar Television Distribution, the syndication and cable-network production and distribution organization that was a predecessor to SPT. He became a president in 2000.

Mosko was inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame in 2005; is a member of the executive committee for the Los Angeles Board of Governors of Paley Museum; a member of the National Board of Junior Achievement; and was formerly chairman of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Foundation, chairman of the National Association of Television Program Executives and a member of the board of directors of Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.