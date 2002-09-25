SPT launches new site

In conjunction with its name change, Sony Pictures Television has launched a

Web site intended to be the syndication industry's one-stop shop for news and

information, SPT president Steve Mosko said.

Found at www.sonypicturestelevision.com are news articles from trade

publications, a TV-listings database and a compilation of Nielsen Media

Research ratings. Visitors can get updated box-office results, schedules for

theatrical releases and movie listings.

And on a more personal note, station executives also will find weather

reports, horoscopes and stock listings.

"Our new Web site is the natural next step toward becoming a digital studio,

providing resources on the industry and our Sony Pictures Television properties,

as well," Mosko said. "With this kind of content, executives can keep this

one-stop destination on their screen all day."