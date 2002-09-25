Trending

SPT launches new site

By

In conjunction with its name change, Sony Pictures Television has launched a
Web site intended to be the syndication industry's one-stop shop for news and
information, SPT president Steve Mosko said.

Found at www.sonypicturestelevision.com are news articles from trade
publications, a TV-listings database and a compilation of Nielsen Media
Research ratings. Visitors can get updated box-office results, schedules for
theatrical releases and movie listings.

And on a more personal note, station executives also will find weather
reports, horoscopes and stock listings.

"Our new Web site is the natural next step toward becoming a digital studio,
providing resources on the industry and our Sony Pictures Television properties,
as well," Mosko said. "With this kind of content, executives can keep this
one-stop destination on their screen all day."