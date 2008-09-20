SPT Clears Dr. Oz in 14 Markets

Sony Pictures Television has sold Dr. Oz to the Fox stations in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago as well as to stations in 11 more of the top 20 markets.

Overall the show, a co-production with Oprah Winfrey's Harpo Productions that is distributed by SPT, is now sold in 40% of the country.

In addition to Fox stations WNYW New York, KTTV Los Angeles and WFLD Chicago, clearances include stations from Gannett, Post-Newsweek, Belo, Scripps, McGraw-Hill, Hearst and Fisher.

"Stations all around the country are responding to Dr. Oz's track record and ratings performance on The Oprah Winfrey Show, and aggressively pursuing his new series," says John Weiser, SPT's president of distribution. "We have aggregated great stations from the top groups."

The show, featuring regular Oprah guest Mehmet Oz, is Harpo's latest launch since Rachael Ray. Oz's latest appearance on Oprah was on Sept. 16 and gave the show its highest ratings of the young season so far.