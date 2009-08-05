Sprout Taps Rentrak For Viewer Behavior Research

Media measurement and research company Rentrak announced an agreement with preschool cable channel, VOD service, and Website Sprout Wednesday. Sprout, part of PBS Kids, will use Rentrak's TV Essentials measurement service to gain insight into consumer viewing patterns based on set-top-box data.

"The media industry is demanding deeper insights that go beyond traditional demographics to determine how an audience is interacting with content," said Carol Hinnant, senior V.P. of business development, advanced media and information at Rentrak. "With this new technology, Sprout can take a leadership role as a currently unrated network and leverage census-level, second-by-second analysis of viewership data."

Sprout will gain access to the viewing habits of more than 3.8 million TVs in 48 markets. The data parallels U.S. census demographics.

TV Essentials analyzes audience viewing of programming and advertising across VOD, DVR, interactive and linear television. The service processes huge amounts of click-stream data from set-top boxes, isolate the data for individual markets, programs, or networks, and then evaluate influencing factors like psychographics and demographics.