Sprint Phones Get MTV Content

MTV Networks programming will be available on Sprint PCS mobile phones beginning in October, under a new deal between the two companies.

Exclusive content from cable networks including Comedy Central, VH1, CMT, Nickelodeon and The N will be available on Sprint PCS Vision Multimedia Services, Sprint’s TV service.

MTV Networks will provide Sprint with programming for subscription-based channels, in addition to branded downloadable content, such as ringtones featuring MTVN personalities, news updates, screen savers and cellphone alerts.

Customers of Sprint’s TV service can currently subscribe to individual channels or one of two channels featuring a mix of content.

Some of the other MTV Networks are already available on other mobile services, such as Verizon’s V Cast.

On Monday, MTV Networks announced a deal with Warner Music Group to deliver music video exerpts to mobile phones and other devices.