Sprint Launches New Cell Channel

Sprint launched Sprint TV Live Monday, its newest multimedia offering for Sprint PCS Vision phones.

For $9.99 per month, subscribers get 19 services, including Fox News Channel and ABC News Now, video highlights from the NFL Network, Fox sports, The Discovery Channel, Learning Channel, The Weather Channel, and C-SPAN.

The video service is powered by MobiTV, which now supplies over 30 channels of video and audio to Sprint picture phones. The two companies grabbed a 2005 technical Emmy for their pioneering work in cell phone TV.