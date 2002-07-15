Springer sued

Talk show host Jerry Springer was sued last week by the family of a former

guest who was killed by her ex-husband following the airing of a Springer show

on love triangles.

Associated Press reported that the Sarasota County, Fla. lawsuit charges that

the show created an atmosphere that resulted in murder, and that show producers

misled Nancy Campbell-Panitz to get her to appear.

Ralf Panitz has already been convicted of second-degree murder for the

beating death of Campbell-Panitz, and is serving a life sentence.

Also involved in the triangle was a woman Panitz subsequently married.

The Springer show noted that the killing of Ms. Campbell-Panitz occurred

several weeks after the episode was taped, and that 'many events occurred that

were totally unrelated to the show, making it clear that neither the show nor

Jerry Springer nor the producers were responsible in any way for this tragedy,

even if we are an easy and convenient target.'