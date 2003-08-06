Springer pulls out of Senate race

Jerry Springer won’t run for U.S. Senate from Ohio because he realizes that

the voting public can’t distinguish Springer as a politician from Springer as

the host of an often-controversial talk show, he said Wednesday.

"I need that separation, and I have not created that separation," he said.

"I’m not apologizing for the show, but I do recognize the reality."

Springer had been toying with the idea of running for Senate for some time,

and he had even gone so far as to file candidacy papers in August.

The Jerry Springer Show, produced by Universal Television, has been on the air since

1991 and is the fifth-highest-rated daytime talk show on the air.