Springer To Host Live Version of 'Talent' in Vegas

Jerry Springer will host a live version of NBC’s America’s Got Talent – the top-rated summer variety show – at Las Vegas’ Planet Hollywood for a minimum of ten weeks starting October 7, said Andy Felsher, senior vice president of games, entertainment and live events for FremantleMedia Enterprises and Thomas McCartney, president and CEO of Planet Hollywood Resorts and Casino. FremantleMedia North America produces America’s Got Talent for NBC.

Springer previously hosted a sold-out live version of America’s Got Talent at Planet Hollywood last October that ran for one night. Springer hosted the second and third seasons of the show in between taping his long-running syndicated talk show, NBC Universal’s The Jerry Springer Show, now entering its 19th season. (America’s Got Talent is just completing its fourth season with Nick Cannon as host.)

This past summer, Springer starred on Broadway as Billy Flynn in the musical Chicago. Springer also was a contestant on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars in 2006.