Springer to Cover DNC

Television personality Jerry Springer will serve as a correspondent at the Democratic National Convention in Boston. Springer’s reports will air on Action 19 News on co-owned TV stations WOIO and WUAB in Cleveland.

The former Cincinnati mayor and news anchor will also serve as an Ohio delegate at the convention.

“I can’t wait to team up with 19 Action News to provide daily, behind-the-scenes convention reporters on WOIO and WUAB,” Springer said in a statement. “I’ll let Cleveland and all of Ohio know what’s going on in Massachusetts. I’ll tell it like it is and I’ll keep it real.”

Springer’s reports will debut at 11 p.m. on July 25, with updates at 4 and 11 p.m. throughout the convention. “Each night, I’ll provide insight and analysis that you won’t find anywhere else. And I promise you it won’t be boring,” Springer said.