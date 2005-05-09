Spring Flings in New York
By Staff
Martha Stewart and company feted upfront guests on May 2 with a
shrimp-salad lunch and an introduction to her syndicated show. MTV Networks
told ad types it reaches everyone, everywhere, every way at its May 3 upfront
at the Madison Square Garden theater. Industry leaders got their props at the
Sports Emmy Awards (May 2), the Gala Scholarship Benefit Dinner for Syracuse
University's Newhouse School (May 3), and a Museum of the Moving Image
benefit (May 4).
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.