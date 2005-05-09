Spring Flings in New York

Trending

Martha Stewart and company feted upfront guests on May 2 with a
shrimp-salad lunch and an introduction to her syndicated show. MTV Networks
told ad types it reaches everyone, everywhere, every way at its May 3 upfront
at the Madison Square Garden theater. Industry leaders got their props at the
Sports Emmy Awards (May 2), the Gala Scholarship Benefit Dinner for Syracuse
University's Newhouse School (May 3), and a Museum of the Moving Image
benefit (May 4).