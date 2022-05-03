‘Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known’ Premieres on HBO May 3

HBO premieres a documentary about the Broadway show Spring Awakening Tuesday, May 3. Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known, directed by Michael John Warren, is about the original cast and creative team reuniting for a one-time benefit concert.

“Chronicling their whirlwind journey back to the stage, the film follows the players as they reconnect and rediscover the beauty and timelessness of the hit musical, sharing the show’s underdog origins, its path to Tony glory, the universal themes of teenage repression and angst, and the unconventional love story of breakout stars Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele,” according to HBO.

The play, which won eight Tonys, premiered in late 2006. A coming-of-age rock musical set in late 19th-century Germany, the show tells the story of teens learning about sexuality. Duncan Sheik wrote the music.

Groff and Michele were both in the cast of Fox musical drama Glee.

The reunion concert happened in November 2021.

RadicalMedia produces the film. Dave Sirulnick and Meredith Bennett are producers and the executive producers are Jon Kamen, Jonathan Meyers, Jonathan Groff and Michael John Warren. For HBO, Sara Rodriguez is senior producer and Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller are executive producers. ■