Spouses Beats Makeover in Demos
While ABC's original episode of Extreme Makeover beat Fox's series premiere of Trading Spouses: Meet Your New Mommy in viewers, Trading Spouses cleaned up in the key demographics.
ABC late last week rearranged its schedule to pit Extreme Makeover against Trading Spouses, a show considered a copycat of ABC's upcoming Wife Swap, scheduled to premiere this fall.
While Extreme Makeover delivered 7.5 million viewers to Trading Spouses' 7.3 million, a point ABC was quick to point out, Spouses scored a 3.4 rating/11 share in adults 18-49 compared to Makeover's 2.5/8.
In adults 18-34, Spouses also won handily, with a 3.5/13 compared to Makeover's 2.3/8.
Still, Makover posted ABC's best 18-49 numbers in the hour since March, and the network's best total-viewer count since January.
Tuesday night's episode of Spouses will rerun on Monday, July 26, at 8 p.m.
