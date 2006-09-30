Babette Perry joins IMG in the newly created

post of VP, broadcasting, West Coast, based in the agency's Los Angeles

office. She reports to Sandy Montag, senior corporate VP, IMG broad-

casting/speakers/coaches/IMG sports and entertainment. Perry had been a

broadcasting agent at ICM.

Perry's roster of clients includes Tom Bergeron, host,

Dancing With the Stars and

America's Funniest Videos; and Elisabeth

Hasselbeck, co-host, The View.