Spotlight
By Staff
Babette Perry joins IMG in the newly created
post of VP, broadcasting, West Coast, based in the agency's Los Angeles
office. She reports to Sandy Montag, senior corporate VP, IMG broad-
casting/speakers/coaches/IMG sports and entertainment. Perry had been a
broadcasting agent at ICM.
Perry's roster of clients includes Tom Bergeron, host,
Dancing With the Stars and
America's Funniest Videos; and Elisabeth
Hasselbeck, co-host, The View.
