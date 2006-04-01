Arthur A. Dwyer, board chairman for the Cable TV Pioneers since 2004, says inductees into its Hall of Fame have changed the face of the industry. This year, Tom Freston becomes the 40th member, joining the likes of Ted Turner and John Malone.

Dwyer is president of ad agency Communication Trends. He was two-term chairman of CTAM and one of the founding board members for the Cable Advertising Bureau. He came up through cable as senior VP, marketing, sales and planning for Cox in the ’80s, after time spent at GE.

Dwyer refers to the Pioneers-founded Cable Center in Colorado as a “museum in cable history” and a source of education, training and new technology.