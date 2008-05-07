Spot Runner Secures $51 Million In Financing.
Online ad agency Spot Runner says it has collected $51 million in new financing from around the globe.
The equity investors are Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa, Daily Mail and General Trust (UK), Legg Mason Capital Management and Groupe Arnault/LVMH.
Spot Runner investors already include CBS, Interpublic Group and Allen & Co.
