Spot Runner Launches Political-Ad Site

Online media sales company Spot Runner launched a political-ad site complete with ready-to-customize spots on issues including education and taxes.

Spot Runner -- with financial backers including ad agencies Interpublic and WPP, as well as CBS -- created the site to grab some of the billions of dollars in campaign and issue advertising on TV, online and radio. The company said there are more than 500,000 elections in the United States every year.

Adding that many of the smaller campaigns can't afford to produce TV spots, the company is pitching a library of pre-produced political ads on various issues that can be easily personalized with a turn-around time of 24-48 hours and at a price as low as $499.

The company said it can more effectively target the media buys through a proprietary process that combines political-district maps, voter and donor data, demos, psychographic data and local-TV-market information.

Spot Runner lined up an advisory board that includes former Sen. and presidential candidate Bill Bradley and political consultants Dan Schnur, Mike Murphy and Bob Shrum.