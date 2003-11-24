Spot Advertising Drops 6% in 3Q

Spot-TV-advertising sales were down 6% in the third quarter to $4.3 billion, according to figures released by the Television Bureau of Advertising based on data compiled by TNS Media Intelligence/CMR.

For the first nine months, spot is down 2% to $11.8 billion. TVB cited lack of political dollars this year as the main cause of the decline. Network TV ad sales were up 5% for the third quarter to $4.4 billion and up 3% for the first nine months to $16.2 billion. Syndication ad sales posted a gain of 18% for the third quarter to $8.3 billion and were up 16% through the first nine months to $2.5 billion.