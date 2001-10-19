Sportvision develops `Virtual Caddy'

As part of its coverage of the Senior PGA Tour Championship Oct. 25 through

28 from Oklahoma City, CNBC and Pax TV will introduce a new tool for golf

analysis called 'The Virtual Caddy.'

Developed by Sportvision Inc. -- which pioneered '1st &Ten,' the virtual

first-down line for football -- The Virtual Caddy allows announcers to analyze

play in real time by drawing directly on the screen to illustrate putting lines,

landing zones and other elements.

Sportvision is also providing CNBC and Pax with custom 3-D models of all 18

holes.