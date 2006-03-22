SportsNet NY, Verizon Enter Carriage Agreement

SportsNet New York and Verizon have entered into a carriage agreement. Starting March 30, SportsNet will air on channel 67 on Verizon’s FiOS TV, its new fiber-optic TV service. The service is currently available in MassapequaPark, Nyack and South Nyack, N.Y. SportsNet will be part of FiOS TV’s 180-digital-channel package (including 20 high-def channels).

Sports Net, founded by Sterling Entertainment Enterprises, Time Warner and Comcast, launched March 16. It is a 24/7 sports and entertainment network that features programming including up to 125 New York Mets games; football’s New York Jets matches; Big East and Big 10 basketball and football conferences; and nightly SportsNite shows.

The network also has carriage agreements with Time Warner Cable, Comcast, Mid-Hudson Cablevision, Inc., MTC Cable and Warwick Valley Telephone Company.