SportsNet NY To Start Playing Ball in March

SportsNet New York will have its official launch on March 16, President Jon Litner said Monday.

In addition, the network announced it will feature 11 New York Mets games as part of its lineup beginning on that same date and continuing until March 31.

Said Litner, "In addition to our comprehensive Mets coverage, SNY will provide viewers with in-depth coverage and unparalleled access to all of the teams and events important to New York sports fans."

SportsNet New York is New York's new 24/7 regional sports and entertainment television network, founded by Sterling Entertainment Enterprises, Time Warner and Comcast. The network will feature up to 125 regular-season New York Mets telecasts and three and one, respectively, ofalong with its signature SportsNite and SportsRise shows.

SNY will be available to viewers in New York, Connecticut, most of New Jersey and Northeastern Pennsylvania.