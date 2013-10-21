Sportsman Channel Buys Three Series From Pilgrim

Sportsman Channel announced it has picked up three new original series from Pilgrim Studios that will air on the network beginning in 2014.

Making a deal with Pilgrim, signals that Sportsman, with 32 million subscribers, is looking to up its game.

"With hit series like The Ultimate Fighter, Ghost Hunters, Top Shot and Fast N’ Loud – not to mention the pioneering Dirty Jobs and American Chopper – Pilgrim Studios has set the standard for the type of programming that most appeals to Sportsman's devoted audience," Marc Fein, executive VP, programming and production at Sportsman Channel said. "Working with Pilgrim on our new original programming slate will raise the bar yet again for us, and will deliver top-quality programming to our red, wild, and blue audience. We are looking forward to announcing details very soon about these compelling and entertaining new series."

Craig Piligian, CEO and executive producer at Pilgrim, said he and Fein have been friends and colleagues for years. "I am thrilled Pilgrim is working with Sportsman Channel on shows that will entertain and excite the network’s loyal fans," he said.