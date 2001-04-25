SportsLine, iBeam strike streaming deal

SportsLine.com and iBeam have struck a two-year streaming media distribution agreement making iBeam the preferred provider of audio and video content for CBS SportsLine.com (cbs.sportsline.com).

iBEAM provided SportsLine.com with streaming services for its live audio and on-demand video coverage of this year's NCAA Men's Basketball Championship, one of the most widely-followed Web sporting events. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. - Richard Tedesco