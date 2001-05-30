SportsLine holds that Tiger

SportsLine.com has extended and

expanded its relationship with golf superstar Tiger Woods through 2002.

Under the terms of the extension, SportsLine.com, CBS

SportsLine's primary site, will be designated as the official English language

Internet sports media partner of tigerwoods.com, Woods' official Web site.

The sites will promote each other and will share content, and SportsLine

gains rights to use Woods' image in its promotions.

Shared content will include live tournament scoring from PGATour.com, co-produced by SportsLine.com and the PGA TOUR.

Financial terms of the pact were not disclosed. - Richard Tedesco