SportsEngine Promotes Sales, Marketing Execs

SportsEngine, the NBC Sports Group company, said it has promoted two executives who become part of its Minneapolis-based leadership team.

Brett MacKinnon was named senior VP of sales and Jody Vogelaar was named senior VP of marketing and content.

MacKinnon joined SportsEngine in 2013 and will oversee inside and enterprise sales, advertising and sponsorship sales and business development for SportsEngine’s competition and sports management platforms. Previously he was at Search Leaders and Cbeyond.

Vogelaar has been with SportsEngine since 2016. He will lead customer marketing and engagement, creative services, and the company’s youth sports content strategy. Before SportsEngine, he was with Roku and News Corp.