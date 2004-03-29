Trending

SportsCenter Gets New Anchor

While Apprentices still battle over on NBC, University of Missouri senior Mike Hall has snagged his Dream Job on ESPN.

Hall was the pick of 60% of ESPN viewers for a year contract--$95,000--as SportsCenter anchor, plus a new Mazda. Actually, the salary was $70,000, but he upped it to $95,000 in a sports trivia segment on the two-hour finale of the reality vote-off show, Dream Job, Sunday night. The last contestant voted off was Aaron Levine.

Hall's first outing will be tonight on the 6, 11 and 1 a.m. SportsCenters.