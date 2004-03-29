SportsCenter Gets New Anchor

While Apprentices still battle over on NBC, University of Missouri senior Mike Hall has snagged his Dream Job on ESPN.

Hall was the pick of 60% of ESPN viewers for a year contract--$95,000--as SportsCenter anchor, plus a new Mazda. Actually, the salary was $70,000, but he upped it to $95,000 in a sports trivia segment on the two-hour finale of the reality vote-off show, Dream Job, Sunday night. The last contestant voted off was Aaron Levine.

Hall's first outing will be tonight on the 6, 11 and 1 a.m. SportsCenters.