SportsCenter Gets New Anchor
While Apprentices still battle over on NBC, University of Missouri senior Mike Hall has snagged his Dream Job on ESPN.
Hall was the pick of 60% of ESPN viewers for a year contract--$95,000--as SportsCenter anchor, plus a new Mazda. Actually, the salary was $70,000, but he upped it to $95,000 in a sports trivia segment on the two-hour finale of the reality vote-off show, Dream Job, Sunday night. The last contestant voted off was Aaron Levine.
Hall's first outing will be tonight on the 6, 11 and 1 a.m. SportsCenters.
