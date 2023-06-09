‘SportsCenter’ Anchor Neil Everett Leaves ESPN

SportsCenter anchor Neil Everett is departing ESPN. He’s been at the network for 23 years, and has co-hosted the late edition of SportsCenter from Los Angeles, with Stan Verrett, since 2009.

Verrett shared on Twitter, “I started at espn in 2000, a few months after Neil Everett. We joined up for sportscenter from LA in 2009. For 14 years, he was the best teammate I could imagine. Selfless, caring, generous, and a pro’s pro. He’s moving on now, but we are brothers for life. That’ll never change.”

Everett told Front Office Sports that “ESPN changed my life, but now it’s time for me to change my life. Time to write a new chapter."

Everett joined ESPN in 2000 as an anchor for ESPN NEWS and SportsCenter. He came to ESPN after working for 15 years in Honolulu local TV, most recently at KGMB, the CBS affiliate where he was the sports director and weekday anchor.

Before he started in television, Everett was assistant athletic director and sports information director at Hawaii Pacific University.

An ESPN spokesperson told USA Today Everett’s contract was not renewed.