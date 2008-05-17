'SportsCenter' Adds Shows, Hires Storm

SportsCenter, ESPN's flagship program, will go live daily from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, beginning Aug. 11. ESPN also snagged former CBS Early Show anchor Hannah Storm to anchor the 9 a.m.-noon block. The daytime editions tie in with the opening of the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. Storm is no stranger to the Olympics, having hosted programs from Olympic venues during her earlier career at NBC Sports.