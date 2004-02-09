Sports Talks Hit the Rockies

Fox Sports Net’s last-ditch attempt to retain rights to two Denver sport teams hit a snag, and the teams are expected to announce the creation of a rival network next week.

Kronke Sports, which owns Denver’s National Hockey League Avalanche and National Basketball Association Nuggets, was planning to decline Fox Sports Net Rocky Mountain’s bid to renew its seven-year rights deal, which expires at the end of this season.

Fox still has rights to Colorado Rockies Major League Baseball games, but has seen several of its networks stripped of key sports rights by teams looking to start their own regional channels.