Sports Score for Cable

Touchdowns, tight turns and turnbuckles reigned on basic cable the week of Dec. 12.

For all the numerologists out there, ESPN's 3, its fourth original flick, came in number 2 for the week with over 4 million viewers.

Sunday’s Eagles/Redskins NFL game, followed by Saturday’s premiere of the Dale Earnhardt biopic 3, both on ESPN, and last Monday’s (Dec. 6) WWE wrestling on Spike were the most viewed programs for the week, pulling in 10,413,000, 7,247,000 and 4,438,000 viewers, respectively, according to Nielsen Media Research.

3 (after the number on Earnhardt's car) was the network’s highest-rated movie ever and helped the sports network secure its position as the most-viewed cable network in prime time for the week, with 2,099,000 average viewers in prime.

The two-hour movie was also cable's most-viewed program in its 9-11 p.m. timeslot in all the key male demos. Rounding out the top five in prime for the week were TNT, Lifetime, USA and Disney.