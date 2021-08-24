Sports on Tubi Launches With 10 Live Streaming Channels

Fox's streaming service Tubi, working with Fox Sports, has launched Sports on Tubi in the U.S.

Sports on Tubi will start with 10 live streaming channels, covering sports leagues including the National Football League, Major League Baseball, NASCAR, the Big Ten Conference, PBA Bowling, CONCACAF soccer and the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Applebee's and Uber Eats have signed up as the inaugural sponsors of Sports on Tubi.

"In our continued effort to broaden and enhance our digital reach, Fox Sports is thrilled to partner with Tubi to launch this dynamic lineup of channels and on-demand content, featuring hundreds of hours of programming tailor-made for sports fans," said Mark Silverman, president, national networks, Fox Sports. "Sports on Tubi will be the leading destination for free streaming sports content, bringing audiences closer to the games they love."

Sports on Tubi will have Fox Sports and Fox Sports en Español channels.

The MLB on Tubi will feature the “MLB FastCast” daily show, as well as classic baseball games, highlights, historic World Series games, All-Star Games and milestone events from the national pastime.

Fox Sports on Tubi will also have channels from beIN Sports, Stadium, USA Today, Fubo Sports, the ACC and Cinedigm's Real Madrid TV.

"Tubi is dedicated to evolving the streaming service to offer more diverse content that we know our viewers want to see. 'Sports on Tubi' embraces our viewers' passion for sports content across our vast library, and we are excited to be launching this offering with world-class brands," said Farhad Massoudi, CEO of Tubi. "With a robust pipeline of sports news, live games and classic match-ups, the power of free has expanded for our loyal sports enthusiasts, with even more channels to launch next year."

This fall, Tubi will launch more than 140 hours of all-new content, including Tubi Original Documentaries from Fox Alternative Entertainment; animated titles from Fox Entertainment’s animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment; and independent-minded titles across the Black cinema, thriller, horror, sci-fi, romance and Western genres.