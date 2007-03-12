Sports Illustrated and NBC Sports Announce Online Content Partnership

NBC Sports and Sports Illustrated on Monday are expected to announce a new online content partnership.

As part of the deal, Sports Illustrated’s website will point viewers towards NBCSports.com broadband video segments in conjunction with breaking news, short-form programming, post-game interviews and weekend sports update segments.

NBC Sports will also produce broadband segments featuring Sports Illustrated writers, as well as drive viewers to SI.com for analysis and commentary from those writers.

The two sides are also looking at developing daily programming featuring talent from both outlets.