Sports Graphics Firm Betegy Closes Yolo Capital Investment

Betegy, which provides automated content for sports and gaming programming, said it closed an investment round led by venture capital firm Yolo Investments Ltd.

Yolo Investments will take a non-controlling stake in Betegy in return for an undisclosed sum. The funds will be used to scale the global expansion of Betegy’s platform.

"Investing in Betegy made perfect sense because we see an opportunity for significant synergies across the Yolo Investments ecosystem. This technology is changing the way sports data is visualized by users, and in a market where demand for content has never been stronger, that's extremely powerful,” said Tim Heath, general partner at Yolo Investments.

Also: ShotTracker, Impact Team Up for Sports Data Graphics

Betegy’s system turns sports data into engaging on-air graphics and animations.

“Our system’s innovative approach has enabled us to be the first in the industry to bring the instant creation of data-driven visual content for all communication channels, including social media, TV production, retail, paid acquisition, SEO, sports media and affiliate marketing,” said Betegy CEO Alex Kornilov.

“We’re very proud to be partnering with one of the iGaming industry’s most innovative and dynamic companies for our next stage of growth, and we can’t wait to get started together,” Kornilov said. ■