ShotTracker, Impact Team Up for Sports Data Graphics

ShotTracker and Impact said they will be working together to create content using ShotTracker’s detailed, real-time sports analytics for media companies and broadcasters.

The demand for sports data--and an appealing way to present them--is expected to increase as sports betting becomes legal in more of the country and a bigger part of game telecasts and sportscasts.

Impact, owned by Betagy, is an automated content creation system that uses machine learning to turn complex sports data into engaging graphics, widgets, banners, texts and animations. Betagy has worked with ESPN, Yahoo Sports and other media outlets.

ShotTracker’s technology captures athlete performance data via sensors and create statistics and analytics on a sub-second basis. Its data is being used by 63 college basketball programs and has been on display during a number of NCAA men’s and women’s basketball broadcasts.

During the 2021 NCAA Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas, ShotTracker data and Impact Advanced Team Zone and Shot Maps visuals were shown on the Mountain West Conference Network via Stadium.

“ShotTracker and Impact provide an ideal combination, said Impact CEO Alex Kornilov. ”Our partnership, which has grown thanks to our successful and well-received Mountain West collaboration, opens new pathways for more immersive sports content on any platform. By matching real time sub-second data from ShotTracker and our visualization engine, we entertain fans with advanced contextual stats, bringing them even more deeply into the experience.”

“ShotTracker’s open APIs allow our partners to take our data and deliver engaging content to a growing audience of consumers and media customers,” said ShotTracker Co-Founder and President Davyeon Ross. “This partnership with Impact will help us expand access to our data to even more media platforms not just in the U.S. but around the world. This is a great way for us to grow our reach at a time when engagement in data content is at a premium for consumers, media companies and broadcasters.”