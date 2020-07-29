Sports Fans Support Black Lives Matter: Nielsen Study

Sports fans support the Black Lives Matter movement and the role of players in driving social change, according to a new study by Nielsen.

Nielsen Sports plans to use the results of the study--Promoting Racial Equality in Sports--to help sports properties and brands use data to help sponsorships, TV broadcasts and social media connect with audiences.

The survey found that nearly 70% of sports fans indicated support for the Black Lives Matter movement and that 1 in 3 sports fans have personally contributed time or money to the cause.

The report also said that 72% of sports fans believe athletes are an important influence on Black Lives Matter, 59% expect athletes to help advance the cause, and 70% believe teams and leagues should develop marketing campaigns supporting diversity.

For marketers, the report noted that 64% of fans expressed increased interest in brands engaged in the fight against racial inequality and 77% believe brands are more powerful when they partner with sports organizations to drive social change.

Looking at the various sports, the report said that NBA, MLS and NFL fans exhibit the highest level of support for Black Lives Matter.

“While the problems of racial inequality and systemic injustice are difficult and sensitive, it is critical to tackle them,” said Lyndon Campbell, senior VP, Sports Leagues and Rights Holders at Nielsen Sports. “Brands and rights holders that authentically align with these critical issues as they engage sports fans can drive positive social change while also achieving business objectives. This is the definition of a win-win situation.”