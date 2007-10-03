Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame Inducts 11

Sports Video Group will induct 11 TV-sports luminaries into its inaugural Hall of Fame Dec. 11.

The sports-content trade association will honor the group -- hailing from the worlds of broadcasting, technology and sports administration -- in conjunction with its Technology Summit in New York.

The inductees are Roone Arledge, Julius Barnathan, Frank Chirkinian, Howard Cosell, Harry Coyle, Jim McKay, Pete Rozelle, Ed Sabol, Tom Shelburne, Larry Thorpe and George Wensel.

“The inaugural class represents the high ideals of sports broadcasters who made sports television the economic and cultural powerhouse it is today,” said SVG and Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame chairman Ken Aagaard, who is also a senior vice president at CBS Sports.