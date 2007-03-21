Sponsorship Adds Five Minutes to World News

Beginning Monday April 2, ABC's World News With Charles Gibson will air a month-long weekly series with a single commercial sponsors. The series, "Key to the World," will be reported by Good Morning America weekend host Bill Weir from locations around the world including the island nation of Kiribati and Zamibia. The sponsorships will add approximately five minutes of editorial content to the broadcast thanks to reduced commercial interruptions.

According to Jon Banner, executive producer of World News, the partnership came about from discussions of how the show could expand to feature "some stories and some places that we don’t go to and don’t cover as often as we'd like."

"Key to the World" will run on World News on April 2, 9, 16 and 23. Additional reporting will air later those nights on Nightline. Further, viewers logged onto ABCNews.com will be able to pose questions about the series to Weir, who according to Banner "has played an increasing roll on World News over the past year." Answers will be posted on the site as well as on ABC's digital channel ABC News Now.

CVS/pharmacy will sponsor the April 23 segment, negotiated through Hill Holiday. Sponsors for the 2, 9 and 16, negotiated through Carat USA, have yet to be made public.