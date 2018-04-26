Sponsors Return for Telemundo’s ‘Billboard Latin Music Awards’

Ford, Garnier, M&Ms, Samsung, Sprint, Target and Toyota are returning as sponsors of Telemundo’s Billboard Latin Music Awards, which airs Thursday night.

Telemundo’s NBCUniversal sister companies E! News and the Today show, plus Snapchat, will provide exclusive digital and social coverage of the show, marking its 20 year on the network.

The sponsors will be integrated into the show in unique ways including Ford, which will be the first brand to bring a picture-in-picture experience during their commercial in the show.

“Year after year we are thrilled with our partners who see the value of investing in the Billboard Latin Music Awards and helping us enhance our viewers’ experience with the program through multiplatform commercial innovation,” said Laura Molen, executive VP, Lifestyle and Hispanic Advertising Sales, NBCUniversal. “These partnerships and innovations are a great example of the investment we’re making in delivering the greatest content for consumer and advertisers alike.”

Ford’s sponsorship also includes bringing fans a “Best Moments of the Night” video channel on Telemundo’s digital platforms.

Garnier, returning for a fourteenth year, will have a multiplatform campaign featuring linear and digital content. Garnier’s Fructis Sleek & Shine haircare brand will be highlighted by Fernanda Castillo, star of Telemundo’s Enemigo Intimo, on the red carpet with a shoppable Instagram carousel. The brand will also sponsor the Latin Pop Song of the Year award.

M&M’s will be the official sponsor of the Lifetime Achievement award and its logo will be on a graphic congratulating the winner duing the broadcast.

Samsung returns as the exclusive mobile device sponsor and will showcase its Galaxy S9 and S9+ phones.

Sprint, also a sponsor of Telemundo’s World Cup coverage, will give fans a sneak peak of its Futbol Mode anthem featuring Prince Royce.

For the 20 anniversary of the award show on Telemundo, the network and Target have created an LED installation on the Red Carpet. Target also sponsors the Artist of the Year awards. Target will also have custom shoppable videos on Telemundo.com, Instagram and Snapchat.

Toyota is working with the singer Nacho to create a one-of-a-kind commercial for its Camry model that will air exclusively during the award show.

Hosted by television personalities Gaby Espino and Marco Antonio Regil, The Billboard Latin Music Awards will be broadcast live Thursday live at 7 p.m. ET, starting with the arrival of the stars on the Red Carpet at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.