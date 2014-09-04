Sponsors Named for Univision Singing Show

Univision said that Boehringer Ingelheim, Coors Light, Glade, Metro-PCS and Nissan will be the sponsors of its new singing competition Va Por Ti.

The show—its title translates as This One’s for You--premieres Sept. 7.

The sponsors will be integrated into customized programming content co-created by the network.

Pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim, which is promoting awareness of Type 2 diabetes, will sponsor the show’s El Duelo segment, a last-chance duel between low-scoring contestants to see who stays on the show. The company will also sponsor a digital competition that allows eliminated contestants to get back on the show.

Coors Light presents the Coors Light Lounge, a segment of the show in which a team captain tries to inspire the performers.

Glade sponsors the Sala de Inspiracion Glade, where contestants talk about their on-camera experiences in interviews conducted by fans, who ask question via Twitter and Vine. During the run of the competition, Glade will also have an on-air presence on Univision’s morning show Despierta America and Sabado Gigante on Saturdays.

Metro-PCS is the show’s wireless sponsor and sponsors call-in voting. It will also connect contestants to loved ones via Metro-PCS devices during the competition. It will also have branded wrap-up segments on Despierta America and a teaser segment on the weekend entertainment show El Gordo y La Flaca.

Nissan sponsors a weekly Va Por Ti Moments segment on the show.

“We know that our platforms provide powerful and one-of-a-kind engagement opportunities between brands and Hispanic consumers,” Keith Turner, president of advertising sales and marketing, for Univision, said in a statement. “As more brands embrace the importance of engaging Hispanic consumers, we continue to develop culturally relevant platforms to help our marketing partners connect organically with this important audience.”

Va Por Ti will feature 28 contestants competing to be the next Latin music star and win a $50,000 cash prize.